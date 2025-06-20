Man tries to grab crocodile’s tail, reptile lunges back in viral video: ‘You’re playing with fire’

A shocking video capturing a man’s attempt to grab a crocodile’s tail—only to face a swift and sudden retaliation—has gone viral on Instagram, sparking both awe and concern across the internet. A viral video showed a man narrowly escaping a crocodile’s sudden lunge after trying to grab its tail.(Instagram/therealtarzann)

The clip, shared by wildlife enthusiast Mike Holston—widely known online for his daring encounters with wild animals—shows the tense moment he reaches for the tail of a resting crocodile. As soon as he makes contact, the massive reptile snaps around in a sudden, aggressive lunge, missing Holston by mere inches.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident, and Holston remains remarkably composed despite the harrowing encounter.

Daring or dangerous?

Holston, who regularly posts videos featuring close interactions with snakes, big cats, and reptiles, has amassed a significant following for his fearless approach to wildlife education. However, this particular stunt appears to have divided the internet.

The video, which has garnered over 5.3 million views, has triggered a wave of mixed reactions in the comments section.

One Instagram user remarked, “This is beyond reckless – it’s not about bravery, it’s about respect for wildlife.” Another added, “You’re playing with fire. One wrong move and it's all over.” A third commented, “He’s lucky that crocodile didn’t get a proper grip. These animals aren’t to be toyed with.”

Some, however, came to Holston’s defence, highlighting his expertise and deep understanding of animal behaviour. “Mike knows what he’s doing. He’s trained and extremely cautious, even when it appears risky,” said one follower. Another echoed, “This might look wild, but he's educating people about these incredible creatures.”

Others simply found the video thrilling. “That was intense! Had my heart racing,” one viewer wrote, while another joked, “Crocodile said ‘not today, sir!’