Crocodile attacks tourist in Philippines zoo after he mistakes it for a statue

A 29-year-old man was attacked by a crocodile at a zoo in the Philippines after climbing into its enclosure to take photos. The frightening incident occurred on Monday, April 28, at the Kabug Island Mangrove and Wetlands Park in the southern Zamboanga Sibugay province. The man, who was later identified by Manila Bulletin, was seen climbing over a chain-link fence with his mobile phone in hand, unaware of the danger that awaited him. A man climbed into a crocodile enclosure for photos and was attacked.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Crocodile spotted casually roaming inside IIT-Bombay campus, Internet stunned. Video)

Crocodile bites arm and drags man into water

As the man approached the enclosure, onlookers began to scream in alarm when the crocodile, named Lalay, attacked him. The animal clamped down on his arm, holding on tightly. Despite the man's attempts to remain still, the crocodile dragged him through the shallow water, performing a "death roll" — a vicious move used by crocodiles to disorient and tear apart their prey. As the man screamed in pain, Lalay continued to twist his arm, worsening his injuries.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Joel Sajolga of the Siay Municipal Police, the man believed the crocodile was a fake. "The tourist was walking around the area, then he saw the crocodile, which he thought was just a plastic fixture," Sajolga told multiple outlets, per The Daily Mail. "He climbed the fence and entered the enclosure, and the crocodile attacked him."

Zookeeper's brave rescue

The situation escalated quickly, but the zookeeper in charge of Lalay acted swiftly to prevent further harm. He had tried to stop the man from climbing the fence but ultimately entered the enclosure himself to rescue the 29-year-old. Reports suggest that the zookeeper used a piece of concrete to strike the crocodile on the head, forcing it to release its grip.

(Also read: Man’s relaxing swim turns into shocking crocodile encounter. Watch what happens next)

Paramedics soon arrived at the scene and found the man with severe injuries. His right arm and leg had been bitten, and he required over 50 stitches at Dr. George T. Hofer Memorial Hospital, according to the Manila Bulletin.

"This kind of behaviour is very dangerous. Nobody should ever enter an animal's enclosure at the zoo," said Sajolga. "He put other people's lives at risk and he is very lucky to have survived."

According to the outlet, the investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, with local authorities continuing to gather information.