Man makes drinks using fries and toothpaste, says this after drinking them. Watch

What is even more amusing to watch in the videos is how he says ‘yum yum’ after drinking the beverages he prepares.
After taking a sip from the drink, the man says ‘yum yum’.(Instagram/@whathowtry)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The Internet is a great place where netizens showcase their experiments with new dishes and beverages. Sometimes, such experiments inspire the interest of many and at other times, people find them baffling yet amusing. A few ‘coffee’ making videos of a content creator who goes by the name @whathowtry on Instagram is a fine inclusion to that list. You may wonder, what is wrong with a cup of coffee? Except that there's no coffee involved.

The videos show him blending McDonald's fries or toothpaste into a smooth powder or paste and then turning them into drinks with help of his coffee machine. What is even more amusing to watch is how he says ‘yum yum’ after drinking the beverages.

"What should we try next?" asks the caption of one of his posts. The video shows the man blending McDonald's fries into fine powder. Watch video to see what happens next:

Here is another video involving KFC:

He even made ‘coffee’ with toothpaste and lo and behold - did not forget to say "yum yum" after testing it.

“If this is still yum yum then wtf did the coffee pasta taste like?” wrote an Instagram user. “Not yam yam,” posted another.

With an array of bizarre beverages that may be high on the "eww" quotient, many of his followers and viewers also encouraged him to try even funnier foods. Just like this one Instagram user who suggested, "Make pancake, pancakes!".

What are your thoughts on the videos? Would you ever try these drinks?

