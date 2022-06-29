Man meets his family after 3 years on his 30th birthday. Watch his reaction

Sometimes family members have to stay apart and are unable to meet each other for a long time. It is always an emotional moment when people meet their family members after many years. Videos showcasing such family reunions are always a delight to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a man meeting his family on his 30th birthday after three years.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent one day ago and it has received more than 60,000 views so far. “My Australian husband hasn’t seen his family in three years. Today is his 30th birthday,” says the text inserts on the video. The man was surprised by his family whom he hadn’t seen for three years. The man’s reaction on seeing his family is heartening to watch. He just screams in joy and hugs his family members.

“He hadn’t seen his family in 3 years. This is the moment they surprise him on his 30th birthday,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has also received more than 1,700 likes and prompted netizens to post several comments. Many people also posted how they miss their families after seeing the video.

“Keep posting these! I love every one of them!” commented an Instagram user. “For the love of Family always lives on,” wrote another. “I wish I could see my daughter. It’s been 3 years, she lives abroad,” posted a third. “The best response ever!!! Love joy happiness!!” reads another comment.