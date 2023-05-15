Man mimics Shammi Narang's voice in Delhi Metro, people say 'it's too good'

"Agla station Rajiv Chowk hai," almost every person travelling from the Delhi metro has heard this announcement. At every station the metro passes, we hear the clear and sharp voice of Shammi Narang informing us about the next station and which side the metro gates will open from. Now, a video of a man mimicking Narang's voice has gone viral on social media.

Man mimics Shammi Narang's voice in Delhi Metro.(Instagram/@ Krishnansh Sharma)

In a video shared by Instagram user Krishnansh Sharma, you can see him traveling in a metro. The clip begins to show him mimicking Narang's voice and making an announcement for Anand Vihar metro station. As he completes the announcement in his voice, several people around him are amazed to hear it.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared six days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 37,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people were in awe of his voice.

Check out a few reactions below.

An individual wrote, "Keep it up, @whokrishnansh. You're extremely talented." A second posted, "Bro, do this in a crowded metro and make a reaction video." "This is when you are spending most of your life in the metro," expressed a third. A fourth wrote, "This is too good."