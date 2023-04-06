Woman dances to Bhojpuri song at Delhi metro station, netizens have mixed reactions

Dance videos often go viral because of their entertainment value. Some videos may even prompt you to groove to various peppy numbers. However, at times, netizens may not receive dance videos well. But one dance clip that has caught the attention of many is gaining mixed reactions. The video shows a woman dancing at a metro station. Woman dances at a metro station.(Instagram/@Avnikarish)

In a clip shared by Instagram user Avnikarish, you can see her wearing a red saree and dancing on a metro platform. She can be seen grooving to the Bhojpuri song Saj Ke Sawar Ke, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. In the post's caption, Avnikarish wrote, "Yar bot himmat chiye metro mein dance krne ki (One needs a lot of guts to dance in the metro.)

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared on February 16. Since being posted, it has been liked over 12,000 times and has several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

An individual posted, "Nice dance." Another wrote, "You do a lot of effort, good." "Super," wrote a third.

In comparison to these comments, some people were not happy to see her dance at the metro station. An individual wrote, "No rules, no objections to anybody whatever they do...No responsibility." A second added, "This should be banned." "Your dance is nice. But dancing in the metro is wrong. You can end up having a fine along with disturbing passengers. Be careful," shared a third.

Delhi Metro has time and again warned people against dancing and filming reels in the metro. They recently prohibited passengers from doing the same. You can read more about it here.