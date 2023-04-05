Home / Trending / Group dancing to mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki wows people. Watch

Group dancing to mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki wows people. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 05, 2023 03:54 PM IST

A viral video shows a group performing to the mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki. Watch their full performance inside.

Social media is a goldmine for finding whatever you are looking for. All you need to do is type in the keywords, and you will find whatever you need. Among the wide variety of content that you can look up online, dance videos are highly popular. They are entertaining to watch and super fun. In fact, some of the dance clips go viral and may even prompt you to groove to the songs. Now, another such clip that might make you move a leg is of a group performing to the mashup of the songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki.

Group performs to mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)
Group performs to mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)

The video is shared on the Instagram page @abcddancefactory. The clip shows a group dancing to the mashup of Jhoome Jo Pathaan and O Saki Saki. They energetically perform to these songs, and each step matches the song's beats.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on March 27. Since being posted, it has been liked over 32,000 times. Several people have also commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wow, I am your biggest fan." A second added, "Loved the moves and coordination." Another wrote, "That's amazing," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "You all are superstars."

dance dance video pathan video
dance dance video pathan video + 1 more
