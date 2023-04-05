German woman dances to Saajanji Ghar Aaye. Watch

Bollywood music has a lot of fan following across the globe. The peppy numbers from various movies make us tap our feet and groove to the beats. And the best part is, it's not just us who are dancing to it. Several foreigners also share their clips of performing to Bollywood songs. Now, another such clip has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows a German woman dancing to the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. German woman dances to Saajanji Ghar Aaye.(Instagram/@nina)

The video was shared by Nina on Instagram. In the video, you can see her wearing a maroon coloured saree with Indian-style jewellery. As the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye plays, she starts dancing to it. All her steps perfectly match the beats of the song.

Check out her dance video here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 1500 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Kindly start teaching Online dance classes. I'm so fascinated by your moves." A second person added, "Wow, you dance so well, and it reflects how you're truly happy doing it. Keep going. You are doing amazing." "Bro, u dance better than any Bollywood heroine," shared a third. A fourth added, "You are cute and adorable."