Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble grooves to Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma’s Dum Dum. Watch

Mumbai cop Amol Kamble is famous for his dance routines to different tunes among social media users. Popularly known as dancing cop, Kamble has a verified Instagram page where he regularly posts dance videos. His Instagram bio reads, “Desh ki seva ke liye main haazir. Dil ki seva ke liye mera dance haazir (I am here to serve the country. My dance is here to serve the heart).” Kamble has now posted yet another dance video that captures him grooving to a Hindi song along with dancer Harsh Kumar. While many termed the video the ‘best thing on the Internet’, others were in awe of their power-packed performance. The image shows Amol Kamble dancing with Harsh Kumar to Dum Dum. (Instagram/@amolkamble2799)

“@harshkumarofficiall sir, it was my wish and you fulfilled it. Thank you so much sir,” wrote Amol Kamble while sharing a video on Instagram. He also added several folded hands emoticons and hashtags, including #dancingcop and #dumdum. Both Kumar and Kamble, dressed in t-shirts and trousers, shake their legs to the song Dum Dum. Their impeccable moves and spot-on expressions are a treat to watch.

Band Baaja Baaraat song Dum Dum was picturised on Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor sang the song while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. The song was composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared six days ago, the video has accumulated over 6.6 lakh views and close to 60,000 likes. The video has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is the sweetest thing on the Internet today!” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. Another joined, “Sir, you made me feel that age is just a number. The kind of enthusiasm you have gives inspiration to many people out there. God bless you.” “Woohhooo the collab we needed,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “The way he removed his glasses.” “After this the DUMDUM is no more a wave. It’s a freaking tsunamiiiiii,” commented a fifth. A sixth posted, “Killed it.”

