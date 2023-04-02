Indonesian dance group recreates Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Show Me The Thumka. Watch

The super-groovy song Show Me The Thumka from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has been loved by many since its release. While many are listening to it on loop, others are sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song. Some are even imitating the hook step of the song. Now, a video of an Indonesian dance group recreating the entire song scene by scene has captivated audiences. Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh sang the song Show Me The Thumka while Pritam beautifully composed it. Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics of the party number. A screengrab from the video that captures the Indonesian dance group recreating Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Show Me The Thumka.(YouTube/Vina Fan)

The video was shared on the YouTube channel Vina Fan with the caption, “Show Me The Thumka - Dance cover Vina Fan version - Indonesian - Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor.” According to the channel’s bio, Vina fan is “Indonesia’s Bollywood icon, influencer, model, artist, content creator.” She has over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube who look forward to her regular dance routines. The video shows Vina and Jhody sporting similar attires worn by Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the original track. The video shows the dancers recreating the song as the original clip plays in the bottom left.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 7 on YouTube, the video has raked up more than 4.6 lakh views and over 18,000 likes. It has also accumulated numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Brilliant! I feel this is a difficult dance but you guys did it so easily! Vina is at her best as usual and Jhody is simply superb as Ranbir. All in all..fantastic! Keep it up ...Guys. Love and wishes from India,” posted an individual. Another added, “Expressions ..dance ...clothes ...perfect guys️. Love from India.” A third wrote, “I can only say wow. What a performance!!! I forgot the original dance moves after seeing you both. Just wow.”

