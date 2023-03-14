Home / Trending / Delhi Metro prohibits passengers from making videos inside the train

Delhi Metro prohibits passengers from making videos inside the train

Updated on Mar 14, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The DMRC has prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling in the metro.

Delhi Metro prohibits passengers from making videos inside the train.(Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)
ByVrinda Jain

In the past few years, it has become a rising concern to see people making Instagram reels in the metro. Due to this, several passengers face problems in their daily commute. While the official Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has time and again warned people against it, the incidents haven't gone down. Now, the DMRC has prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling in the metro.

They took to Twitter to share a post regarding the same. While sharing a graphic of the Delhi Metro, the text inlay reads, "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro." In the post's caption, they wrote, "Metro mein travel kare, trouble nahi."

Take a look at their post here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times. Many have also left comments on the share.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This must be implemented at all facilities of public transport. Most annoying are the ones dancing while you're in the aerobridge." Another person added, "Please do advertise this inside the metro coach via posters etc." A third person added, "Please take appropriate action for those passengers who play songs loudly on mobile, the announcements that don't work, display for train timing in stations etc."

delhi metro twitter instagram Twitter share
