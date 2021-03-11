Man moonwalks with football on head for over 32 feet to create record. Watch
In today’s edition of world records that may make you go “Wow,” here is a clip of a man who moonwalked over 32 feet while balancing a football on his head. Shared on the official Instagram profile of Guinness World Records (GWR), the video is absolutely incredible to watch.
“Farthest distance moonwalk with a football/soccer ball on the head for 10 m (32 ft 9.7 in) by Aboubacar Traore,” GWR wrote while sharing the post. They video shows the man skillfully moonwalking. What is absolutely incredible to watch is how he balances the ball.
GWR also replied to their own post to share an update about Traore. “Aboubacar Traore is originally from Guinea and attempted this record in San Diego, California, USA. Aboubacar is a @cirquedusoleil artist who performs soccer inspired dance moves in the show Luzia,” they wrote.
People shared all sort of comments while commenting on the video. Many praised him for achieving this amazing feat, some also took a hilarious route to do so.
“Should’ve just kept going,” wrote an Instagram user. Indeed, the video is oddly satisfying to watch. “Ok, next up moonwalk with pumpkin,” suggested another. “He got moves!” said a third. “That is just wild,” said a fourth.
What do you think of this record and the video?
