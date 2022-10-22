Man offering help to a homeless woman wins hearts online. Watch

There are many times we wish that people were kinder to each other. And thanks to social media, we get to see many such stories. Whether it is someone helping the other person in need or giving them something essential, these tales often warm our hearts. Adding to this list, recently, a man was seen helping a homeless woman.

In a video shared by Reddit user, MadeMeSmile and originally made on TikTok by Ianazi00 shows a homeless woman sitting beside the road with a blanket and a book. Then the TikTok user comes to her and offers her alcohol, snacks, and some money and asks her what she'd like to have. To this, the woman replies by saying that she just wants to talk to someone. She further explains that she has never been in this position and feels lonely. Upon hearing that, the man sits and has a chat with her. Further in the video, he gives her all the money and snacks.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared on Reddit, it has been liked more than 5000 times and has up to a thousand comments. Many people thought it was a heartening gesture. One person wrote, "I honestly try to do my best to stop for a chat at least, and I don't have other social media than Reddit and Instagram, but that's only for fishing stuff." Another person said, "Been homeless. I have woken up to find a bag of chips sitting next to me. Damn near cried. I didn't need the food, but someone trying to help someone else, with no benefit or recognition for themselves, was such a good thing to see." A third person wrote, "One of the nice things about where I live is that I see this kinda thing a lot. Like there's always been talking and taking care of the homeless here."