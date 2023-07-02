Man opens barber shop for children with special needs

Do you regularly use social media? Then you must have seen those videos that show people going out of their ways to help someone. Those are the videos that leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. Chances are, you will feel just that while watching this video of a barber shared on Instagram. The video shows how the man created a beautiful environment in his shop for children with special needs. He’s someone who provides services not just for differently abled kids, but men and women too.

The image shows the barber interacting with a kid with special needs. (Instagram/@yourkindofcuts)

The video is shared on an Instagram page called good news movement that is filled with clips showing wonderful gestures by people from all across the world. This particular video about the barber shows how he calms down a specially abled kid and cuts his hair. “Billy opened @yourkindofcuts, a special needs barber shop. The patience and care from ALL the staff is beautiful to watch! Your kind of cuts is a sensory friendly, special needs haircut experience for men, women & kids!” the page shared along with the video.

What does the heartwarming video show?

The video opens to show Billy standing in front of a chair where the kid is sitting. Throughout the video, he patiently, carefully, and gently cuts the boy's hair. Towards the end of the video, he also hugs the little one and gives him a high-five.

Take a look at the video of the barber cutting the boy’s hair:

The video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral and accumulated more than 1.6 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. A few also shared their opinions about the barber's way being incorrect. However, many took the barber’s side claiming that Billy cuts their kids’ hair too and he is absolutely “Amazing”.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“OUR SON’S BARBER! And an amazing human being! To all the ‘know it all’ in this post, if you are NOT a parent, family member or friend or have experienced how difficult special needs is, PLEASE take a freaking seat! My son has seen Billy for 8 freaking years, he has never, ever lost patience, has created a safe space, including sensory toys, special clippers, and has invested in the special needs community through fundraisers! And is a beloved part of Nutley,” posted an Instagram user. “He cuts my nephew's hair and I’m so thankful for him. He doesn’t know how much he means to us, let alone the kids' hair he cuts,” joined another. “This man has a superpower that I and most men do not possess. I thought I knew patience till I saw this and realised I have none compared to him,” added a third. “Emotionally managing nervous parents and special needs children WHILE cutting hair is just… wow,” wrote a fourth.

