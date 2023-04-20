Specially-abled Nagpur man sells samosa so he can pursue his dream of becoming IAS officer

Several stories on the Internet tell a person's hardships trying to make ends meet. These stories are always inspiring and may even tug at your heartstrings. Now, another such tale of a specially-abled Nagpur man who sells samosa to support his education has gone viral on social media. Specially-abled Nagpur man sells samosas.(Instagram/@GauravWasan)

In a video shared by food vlogger Gaurav Wasan, you can see the man selling samosas in his wheelchair. The food vendor who is named Suraj, has completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of Nagpur. Further in the video, he says, "I didn't get a job from any company, so I started this samosa shop." As per blogger Gaurav Wasan, Suraj is selling samosas so that he can study to become an IAS officer.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 10. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 40,000 times. Many people have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Really, he is an inspiration for others. Hats off." A second person shared, "May God bless him." A third posted, "Hats off to you. May God give you more and more success. May you be more successful, healthier, and wealthier." "Good inspiration, God bless you," wrote a fourth.