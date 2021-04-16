Home / Trending / Man orders apples from supermarket, gets iPhone instead. Here’s what happened
trending

Man orders apples from supermarket, gets iPhone instead. Here’s what happened

The man shared a tweet to narrate the entire incident.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The image was shared on Twitter by the man who received iPhone instead of a bag of apples that he ordered.(Twitter/@TreedomTW1)

Almost all of us indulge in online shopping every now and then. There are also times when we receive items different from what we originally ordered. Something similar happened to this UK based shopped named Nick James and it’s the surprising twist in his story which has now captured people’s attention. Turns out, James received an iPhone instead of the bag of apples he ordered.

James took to Twitter to narrate the entire incident along with the images of the phone. The share explains that it is no mistake and he received the phone as a part of supermarket Tesco’s latest campaign to promote their subsidiary Tesco Mobile.

“A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there - an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iPhone! Made my sons week,” he wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Seller in Coimbatore asks people to take biryani for free if they’re hungry

Estonian capital Tallinn closes road so breeding frogs and toads can cross

Diver finds owner of lost gold ring after sharing clip asking for netizens’ help

Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons with music, massage

Since being shared, his post has gathered tons of comments from people. Some of them also received a reply from the supermarket’s official Twitter handle.

What do you think of the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iphone twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP