Man pays bill with coins at fine dining restaurant, records his experience

While visiting a fine dining restaurant how would you pay the bills? You may think of it as a silly question and answer that with cash or card. However, a man decided to do something different. Content creator, Siddhesh Lokare, recently decided to pay his bill at a high end restaurant with coins. He also recorded his experience and shared it on Instagram. He also recorded his experience and shared it on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Taj hotel me bhi kaand kar ke aa gaya yaar. Transaction matter karta hai yaar, phir chaahein dollar se karo ya chillar se,” he wrote as he posted the video. The video opens to show text inserts that read, “Out of the blue thought of paying at Taj Hotel with chillars.” The video then shows how the content creator dresses up in a suit and visits the restaurant. After his meal, he pulls out a pouch and starts counting the coins.

Take a look at the video to watch his experience:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments. While some people called his experiment ‘interesting’, a few argued about the inconvenience it may have caused the staff.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The moral of this experiment said it, how you’re trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end it doesn’t even matter! This makes me so happy,” posted an Instagram user. “How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins, I hope you apologised for it,” shared another. “Owning yourself doesn’t mean spreading inconvenience to others, LOL,” commented a third. “Itna confidence chaiye bus [I need this kind of confidence],” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}