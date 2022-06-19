Man performs 3,182 push-ups in an hour, enters Guinness World Records

A video of a man attempting a world record has created a chatter online and has left netizens in splits. While many praised him for achieving the challenging feat, others underscored how easily they could break it. Shared on YouTube, the video showcases the man doing push-ups to bag the world record for clocking the 'Most push ups in one hour'.

Guinness World Records shared the video of the world record on their official YouTube channel. "Most push ups in one hour - Guinness World Records," reads the caption posted alongside the video.

"World's longest plank record holder, Daniel Scali (Australia), tackles a new, equally gruelling record in this video - the most push-ups in one hour! Watch the attempt and hear insights from the man himself," Guinness World Records shared in the video's description.

In a blog post, the organisation shared that Daniel Scali, who set the world record for performing 3,182 push-ups in an hour, suffers from CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) and has attempted this record to raise awareness about it.

Watch the video here:

The video of the record was shared a day ago, and it has since received 59,986 views and 1,700 likes. The gruelling record has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"It's crazy how he did all of that push ups in under 1 hour, even I can't do that without getting absolutely destroyed by my own weight, great job dude!" commented an individual. "How much do you rest after a day a like this…hope you go on vacation or something and catch your breath and congratulate yourself - what great accomplishments you've been putting yourself through," posted another.

"Goosebumps the whole time...," shared a third. "Legend. Absolute legend," expressed a fourth.

According to the Guinness World Records, Daniel Scali is also a record holder for the 'longest time in the abdominal plank position (male)'. He planked for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second in Australia's Adelaide to enter the world record.

What do you think of this world record set by Daniel Scali?