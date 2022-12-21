Man performs bhangra in minus 40 degree celsius in Canada’s snow-covered wilderness

A video of a man performing bhangra has left people stunned. Besides the amazing dance routine, it is the location of his performance which has created a buzz. Shared on Twitter by dancer Gurdeep Pandher, hailing from Canada, the video shows him dancing his heart out in the wilderness of Canada. There is a chance that his video will make your jaw drop.

“Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world,” he tweeted along with the video.

The clip opens to show him donning winter clothes and standing on a snow-covered ground. The video also shows him dancing and explaining the reason behind his performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received close to 9,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here are some of the comments people shared:

“I've never seen you dance to down home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal!!!” praised a Twitter user. “Your dance brings warmth to the entire world,” shared another. “There is something unique about experiencing -40 F,” posted a third. “Good vibes received here in a small village outside Toronto. Thank you for your immeasurable positivity. And cool dance moves,” wrote a fourth.

