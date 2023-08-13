Man performs stunts, records video in Delhi Metro. Watch

Delhi Metro often takes to social media to remind passengers how they shouldn't dance or perform stunts inside the coaches to record videos, but some still end up doing just that. A video of one such person was shared on Reddit, and it has left people irked. The video shows the man performing stunts inside a Delhi Metro coach and recording it.

This man was recorded performing stunts inside Delhi Metro. (Reddit/@VMod_Alpha)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Delhi metro k nazare [Scenes in Delhi Metro],” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show a man recreating an iconic scene from the film Matrix while standing inside a coach that has its gates open. As the gates begin to close, he swiftly moves out of the way. The rest of the clip shows him performing some other stunts and also recording himself doing them.

Also Read: Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro

Take a look at this video of a man inside a Delhi Metro coach:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared three days ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected tons of comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of a man performing stunts inside the Delhi Metro:

“Are maine bhi video banai hai same uncle ki but on a different day (this week's Monday) [I too made a video of the same person but on a different day],” posted a Reddit user. “Neo from Matrix lite,” joked another. “Neo has been really quiet since this video dropped,” added a third. “He's going to have some serious back pain the next day,” expressed a fourth. “Itna confidence chaiye bas life mein! [I just need this level of confidence in life],” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}