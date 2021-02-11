Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter

The Internet is filled with posts which leave you asking “Why” and also make you giggle at the same time. This tweet involving frozen pants fits that category perfectly. Shared by a Twitter user named Adam Selzer, the share is such which can tickle your funny bone too.

Taking to Twitter, Selzer shared two pictures. They show a frozen pant placed in the middle of a street in Chicago. “Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them! Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid,” he tweeted.

This is, however, not the only image that he shared. While replying to his own post, he tweeted, “Because you demanded it: dibs! (In a no parking zone, no less)” while sharing this image:

Since being shared, Selzer’s post has created a chatter online. There were many who wrote how his post inspired others. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “You totally inspired my husband” and shared this image:

Some were reminded of a children’s book by Dr Seuss called What Was I Scared Of? which revolves around the main character repeatedly meeting an empty pair of pants.

People also shared ideas while commenting to make the whole thing even more hilarious:

“This gave me a big laugh, thank you!” wrote a Twitter user. “Love it!” expressed another. “Very funny,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

