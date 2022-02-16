Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man plays guitar, sings for his cute fox friend in the snow. Watch
Man plays guitar, sings for his cute fox friend in the snow. Watch

This video that was posted on Instagram shows how a fox listens to a man play the guitar and sing for it outside in the snow.
Screengrab from the video that shows a fox listening to a man play his guitar and sing. (instagram/@_thornpipe_)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:34 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The videos that show humans interacting with animals in their natural habitats are always delightful to watch. The adorable bonding between them is enough to bring a smile to pretty much everybody’s face. This video that was posted on Instagram, shows how a man bonds with an adorable fox in the snow as he plays the guitar.

The video opens to show the man and the fox in an outdoor setting where there is quite a lot of snow that has collected. The man begins to casually strum his guitar and gets ready to start singing. The fox walks up to a comfortable position where it sits down in order to be able to relax and listen to the human sing for it.

In the caption that accompanies this video, he wrote, “Beautiful morning with Foxy! And I got to play him my new song. Barry started fussing so I edited this together. It’s not easy to point a camera and hold a baby at the same time, but @ceceliamayusetoomanywords is a pro!”

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram a bit more than 20 hours ago. Since being posted, this video has garnered more than 9,500 views. It has also accumulated several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring the beautiful bond between the fox and the man.

“You are the fox whisperer and this is amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “Foxy likes this song a lot, you can tell. Keep it up,” posted another individual. “This is so special. Thank you for sharing it with us,” commented a third. “Love the Barry harmony in the background. And judging by foxy’s comfortable pose there at the end, I think he loves the song!” reads yet another comment.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful animal video?

