Man plays piano underwater, netizens are stunned by his act. Watch

The internet can be a delightful place where one can find all kinds of content. And the one thing that surely makes people's heads turn is something bizarre or offbeat. Recently, a video that has caught the attention of many people is of a pianist playing a song on a piano underwater.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Instagram user Joe Jenkins you can see him under the water. The pianist is wearing proper gear and even has an oxygen tank with him. There is a piano inside the water where he is sitting and playing a song. The post's caption read, "I Played "Under The Sea"... UNDER THE SEA."

Take a look at the video of the man playing the piano underwater here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared almost a week back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 5000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Dude, the amount of people that I have seen say so many negative things about what you're doing blows my mind, this is legit science and thank you for being so creative!" Another person said, "You're Awesome." A third person said, "Reminded me of Harry Styles's Song falling."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON