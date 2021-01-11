Man pranks girlfriend with knife-through-head trick, result is hilarious

Netizens seem to love a good prank video. If you believe in that, then here's an Instagram clip you must check out. So without further ado, get ready for some laughs by watching this hilarious prank.

Shared by Instagram user Lance Stewart the video shows him pranking his girlfriend. Stewart can be seen wearing a fake bloody knife on his head, which almost looks like a real knife jabbed in his head.

The video shows Stewart’s girlfriend Julia rushing to him screaming with a horrified expression, only to realise its a prank.

Shared on January 10, the clip has gathered over 1.8 million views and tons of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted

“That is some next level acting,” wrote an Instagram user. “For a minute I thought the screams were real,” commented another.

“I would’ve fainted,” said a third. “Someone is sleeping on the couch tonight,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON