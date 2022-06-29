Man proposes to girlfriend during flight with help from crew members. Watch

Some people go to any length to surprise their loved ones when they propose so that they remember it for the rest of their life. Videos of people surprising their partner with a proposal are always delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram in which a man proposed to his girlfriend 30,000 feet above sea level during a flight and it’s adorable to watch.

The man told his girlfriend that he would meet her on arrival at the Bengaluru airport. The woman was told that her handbag was being checked for narcotics by the flight crew members, who were all in on the surprise. The woman looked nervous and her hands were shivering in the video. Then she was told to look on her left where her partner was standing with flowers in his hands. The man surprised his girlfriend with flowers and an engagement ring with cooperation from the crew members of the Go-First flight.

“Algorithm devised to surprise her: Step 1: Tell her will meet you at Bengaluru airport on arrival, but get your flight booked with one stop at Mumbai. Step 2: Check-in early and befriend the cabin crews and make them in your team. Step 3: Explain the cabin crew about the plot, scare the shit out of her stating that narcotics were scanned in her hand bag. Step 4: Surprise her with flowers and the engagement ring. Bonus: Cabin crew made on-mic announcement congratulating us. Can’t thank Go-First enough for cooperating,” he wrote as caption to the video detailing his plan.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on June 16, the video has received more than three million views, making it viral. The video has also received more than 84,000 likes and several comments.

“How lucky she is...God bless you both,” commented an Instagram user. “My anxiety would have killed me if something like this happened to me,” wrote another. “This is by far the best and unique proposal ever!! What could a girl even ask for more than this!! She is really lucky! Heartiest Congratulations,” shared another individual.

