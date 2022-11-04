Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man pulls out a cobra from inside a scooter with bare hands. Watch rescue video

Man pulls out a cobra from inside a scooter with bare hands. Watch rescue video

trending
Published on Nov 04, 2022 01:14 PM IST

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the video of a man rescuing a cobra from inside a scooter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the man rescuing a cobra from inside a scooter.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
ByTrisha Sengupta

IFS officer Susanta Nanda recently took to Twitter to share a rescue video of a snake. The video captures a man using his bare hands to pull out a cobra from inside a scooter. There is a chance that the fascinatingly scary video will wow you.

“Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never try [sic] these stunts on your own,” Nanda posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a cobra nestled near the engine of a scooter. The snake catcher is then seen skillfully pulling out the cobra from inside to rescue it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has received nearly 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated close to 1,100 likes. The video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I appreciate and admire his handling,” posted a Twitter user. “Dog was like - ‘Give me a chance. I can handle it’. Towards the end, moved forward too,” joked another. “Must be because of the warmth of the engine,” expressed a third. “Scary,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP