Man recalls how it felt when he tried to get eaten alive by an anaconda: ‘Moments away from having my ribcage explode’

Imagine standing in a jungle and encountering an anaconda. The thought is indeed the stuff of nightmares. Now imagine trying to get yourself eaten alive by the reptile - yes, willingly. Will you do it? While most will probably shake their heads and say “no”, Paul Rosolie made headlines for doing just that. In 2014, he performed this daring stunt for a reality show. Clad in a specialised suit, he let himself get swallowed by a giant anaconda. A decade later, he has opened up about how it felt during the stunt, including recalling how, at one point, he thought that his ribcage would explode. The image shows conversationalist Paul Rosolie holding a snake. (Instagram/@paulrosolie)

In an interview with LadBible, Rosolie recalled that he agreed to get swallowed by a giant snake for an episode of Discovery Channel’s Eaten Alive. However, he called it in within minutes of being swallowed, and the team ended the stunt.

Recalling the moment, the conversationalist said that it was “terrifying”. “The last thing I remember was her mouth open wide and everything went black. I went limp and let it constrict,” he told the New York Post, adding, “She wrapped around me and I felt my suit cracking and my arms ripping out of their sockets”.

“I came inches away, moments away from having my rib cage explode,” he further explained. “It was really all about showing people the power of these snakes with the mission of protecting their habitats,” he added.

“Every time you exhale, you never get that space back, you never take that breath in again. So you exhale and the snake squeezes, and then when you try to breathe in, there’s nothing. And so I couldn’t even call for help. It was terrifying,” Rosolie told the outlet.

Was it his brush with death?

Talking to LadBible, he shared that though the moment was scary, he didn’t feel that he was in danger or near death. "On TV, no, because it was with the Discovery Channel,” he said, adding, "So, they had people around, they had an ambulance and doctors and we had plenty of people to stand by in case something happened,"

"And I came inches away, moments away from having my ribcage explode. And JJ, my friend, saved my life," he said.