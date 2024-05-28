Over 35 snakes crawl out of a house in Assam's Nagaon. Watch heart-stopping video

Picture this: You're going about your day when suddenly, your bathroom becomes a snake pit. Sounds like something out of a horror movie, doesn't it? Well, this was the reality for a resident in Nagaon district, Assam. A staggering 35 snakes were discovered in their home. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the snakes found in a home in Assam. (X/@ANI)

News agency ANI shares a video of the snakes being collected from the person's home. In the post, they informed, "Around 35 snakes crawl were found in a house in the Kaliabor area of Assam's Nagaon district. The snakes were recovered by Sanjib Deka who is an animal lover."

In the video, it starts with a close-up shot of several snakes coiled under a large rock. In the next scene, a person is shown carefully collecting numerous snakes into a bucket. As the video progresses, it captures the snakes emerging from under the rock and slithering out into the open. (Also Read: Scientists make important progress towards developing antibody against most snake venoms)

Watch the video here:

After taking out the snakes, Sanjib Deka said to ANI, "The house owner informed me about the presence of snakes and I reached the spot. I found that many snakes were crawling at the place. I recovered around 35 snakes crawling from a newly constructed toilet of the house. Later I released the snakes crawl at Joisagar Dalani area." (Also Read: Deadly snake discovered under Christmas tree, recused by snake catcher)

Earlier, another video of a man holding a snake went viral. The video opens with a snake slithering on the ground and a man attempting to catch it. The man tries to grip the reptile's head, but it keeps lunging at him. Eventually, the snake gets dangerously close, but the man snatches it by the head in time. Many people were shocked to see the viral video.