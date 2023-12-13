Deadly snake discovered under Christmas tree, recused by snake catcher

An Australian family, who decorated their house with a Christmas tree received the shock of their life after a deadly snake was discovered under it. As per reports, once the snake was found slithering in their living room, the woman in the house immediately called Drew Godfrey, of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, in Queensland. The snake was released in the wild after being rescued. (YouTube/@Hervey Bay Snake Catchers)

Godfrey told Newsweek, "This is the second most venomous terrestrial (land) snake on Earth. It's the species that is responsible for the most fatalities in Australia out of any other snake. If someone, especially the kids were to accidentally step on it, then there is a high probability that the snake will bite." (Also Read: Snake dangles from ceiling behind man, he continues podcast like it's no big deal)

The snake catcher also shared a video of catching the snake on his YouTube channel. The clip shows him removing the gifts under the Christmas tree to spot the snake. Once he got a hold of it, he picks it by its tail and puts it in a bag. At the end of the video, he shows that he left the snake back in wild.

This post was shared on December 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than 3,400 views and a few likes. A few also took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Are all Aussies this nonchalant about having a highly venomous snake show up under their Christmas tree?? If that happened in my house, I might just burn the place down and start over somewhere else, like Antarctica."

A second commented, "woah! That could have been a tragedy in the making."

"Geez, which suburb of Harvey Bay was this beauty at?" posted a third.