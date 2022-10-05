Man receives a care package from a close friend; the reason will melt your heart

We all have been through days where we lack the energy and motivation to do even the simplest task. More than often, our low days drain us out and minimise our productivity. During such times, we all have wished to have someone to support us and listen to us. Even the smallest help from a close one can turn around our day and make it better. So, when a person saw their close friend struggling with something, they made them a sweet care package for them.

In a post uploaded by Reddit user The Ninjirate, you can see the picture of the care package. The user has laid out several new clothes, a bunch of books, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, a personal body care kit, and more. In the post's caption, the user wrote, "My life has recently fallen apart, and I'm starting over from scratch. My best friend just sent me this care package!"

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

Since this post was shared, it has up to 80,000 likes and thousands of comments. One user wrote, "A friend/person/people who remember you in your worst time simply means that you will never have the worst time. Someone out there really cares for you. What else do you need in life? Someone to remember you, to miss you, to love you. Your life will get a restart. Keep her close." Another person said, "Man, People are the absolute best. There's so much thought that went into this. I hope you can bundle up all that positive intention and carry it with you through your next phase. Good luck!" Someone even added, "I would be forever grateful to have a friend like this. What a thoughtful friend you have." A fourth Reddit user commented, "Wow. They really thought of so many thoughtful things. Self-care is important. You're lucky to have such a good friend in your corner. I hope you're doing well."

