Man records whale hitting side of his boat. Incredible video stuns people

An usual fishing trip of a father and son duo turned into something incredible when they got to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment. They captured a whale nudging the side of their boat. They also posted the video on Instagram and since being shared, it has created a buzz.

Zach Piller, an angler from Pennsylvania, posted the video on his Instagram page that shows him along with his dad. “Epic whale footage. Hitting the side of our boat!,” he wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show the duo casting a fishing line while on their boat. Suddenly, a whale comes up from beneath the water and hits the side of the boat. What makes the video even more amusing is the dad’s calm reaction during the incident.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments. Many also re-shared the video across other social media platforms.

“This is incredible!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “I would’ve needed a new heart and pants,” joked another. “How is your dad so calm after that?,” expressed a third. “Unbelievable!!!,” posted a fourth.