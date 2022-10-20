Home / Trending / Man records whale hitting side of his boat. Incredible video stuns people

Man records whale hitting side of his boat. Incredible video stuns people

trending
Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:10 PM IST

The video of a whale hitting the side of a boat was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the moment before a whale hits a boat.(Instagram/@zachpiller18)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the moment before a whale hits a boat.(Instagram/@zachpiller18)
ByTrisha Sengupta

An usual fishing trip of a father and son duo turned into something incredible when they got to witness a once-in-a-lifetime moment. They captured a whale nudging the side of their boat. They also posted the video on Instagram and since being shared, it has created a buzz.

Zach Piller, an angler from Pennsylvania, posted the video on his Instagram page that shows him along with his dad. “Epic whale footage. Hitting the side of our boat!,” he wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show the duo casting a fishing line while on their boat. Suddenly, a whale comes up from beneath the water and hits the side of the boat. What makes the video even more amusing is the dad’s calm reaction during the incident.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments. Many also re-shared the video across other social media platforms.

“This is incredible!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “I would’ve needed a new heart and pants,” joked another. “How is your dad so calm after that?,” expressed a third. “Unbelievable!!!,” posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out