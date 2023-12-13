Man recreates Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless with a table tennis ball. Watch

Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless is a musical marvel that people still enjoy listening to. Its unique composition, coupled with continuous singing without breaks for breath, captivates music lovers like no other. Now, a musician has shared his version of Breathless, and people are obsessed with it. Many found the performance ‘brilliant’, while others highlighted that the worst part of the video is that it ends. Man blows tennis balls from his mouth one by one to create Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless. (Instagram/@nerdsonneptunee)

“Breathless by @shankar.mahadevan using a table tennis ball,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by musician ‘NerdsOnNeptune’. The video is a montage of clips showing a man using a table tennis ball to create the tune of Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless.

The video was shared on November 27 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 6.9 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“Brilliant,” posted an individual.

Another added, “How did you go about discovering that you could do this?”

“Worst part about this video is that it ends,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “This is insane.”

“Damn!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Absolutely ball blowing performance.”

Many in the comments requested him to create Rap God by Eminem.