Duo's rendition of Apsara Aali is simply magical. Watch

The song Apsara Aali from the film Natarang became an instant hit when it was released. Till this day, many people not only make dance videos to this song, but also create several renditions. Now, one such rendition has won the heart of many people on social media. Snapshot of the duo singing Apsara Aali. (Instagram/@Avanti Nagral)

The video shows the duo, each dressed in a saree and singing the song Apsara Aali. Each one of them complete one line from the song and then begin to sing together. This video was shared on Instagram by user Avanti Nagral.

Watch the video of the duo singing Apsara Aali here:

This post was shared five days ago. Since being shared, it has already garnered more than 8.4 million views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many people thought that the rendition of the song was absolutely beautiful.

Check out what people are saying about this cover here:

An individual wrote, "This is beyond beautiful!"

A second said, "Omg, this is better than the original I would say , listening to this on loop."

A third commented, "Beautiful voice and gorgeous girls."

"Wow...It's so soothing," expressed another.

A fifth posted, "Loved the song and the vibe."

More about the song Apsara Aali

The song is from the Marathi film Natarang directed by Ravi Jadhav and starring Atul Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni. The song has been sung by Bela Shende and Ajay Atul, and the lyrics are by Guru Thakur.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!