Man rejects 7 LPA campus job for US Masters, ends up with ₹40 lakh loan: ‘Greed is the death of all good things’

A post on X has triggered a lively discussion after a user shared the story of a friend who turned down a campus placement offer in hopes of a better future abroad. A man recounted how a friend skipped a 7 LPA offer to study in the US, faced job struggles. (Instagram/@original_ngv)

Taking to the platform, the user named @original_ngv wrote, "One of my friends rejected a 7 LPA campus job thinking it was not enough for him. He decided to go to the US for MS instead. Now he has a Masters, 40 lakh in debt and is ready to settle for even a 3 LPA job. Greed is the death of all good things my friends."

The post quickly caught attention, garnering over 31,000 views along with several reactions. While some users sympathised with the friend’s situation, others viewed it as a cautionary tale about ambition and financial risk.

