Man rejects 7 LPA campus job for US Masters, ends up with ₹40 lakh loan: ‘Greed is the death of all good things’
A man shared how his friend rejected a 7 LPA job to pursue an MS in the US, ended up with a huge debt.
A post on X has triggered a lively discussion after a user shared the story of a friend who turned down a campus placement offer in hopes of a better future abroad.
Taking to the platform, the user named @original_ngv wrote, "One of my friends rejected a 7 LPA campus job thinking it was not enough for him. He decided to go to the US for MS instead. Now he has a Masters, 40 lakh in debt and is ready to settle for even a 3 LPA job. Greed is the death of all good things my friends."
The post quickly caught attention, garnering over 31,000 views along with several reactions. While some users sympathised with the friend’s situation, others viewed it as a cautionary tale about ambition and financial risk.
A risky gamble or a harsh reality
The post struck a chord with many who have faced similar crossroads between taking up a secure job and pursuing higher education abroad.
One user responded, "Can't blame him for trying tho , life works on risks," suggesting that calculated risks are an inevitable part of career growth. Another wrote, "this is why i picked germany over the US lol," hinting at the financial burden often associated with American universities.
Sharing a similar anecdote, a third user commented, "I have a friend who left an 8 lpa job for masters in a random US college, he’s on the same path."
Others were more critical of the choice. "He could have worked hard and switched to a better job than putting money and time in masters," one person observed, arguing that professional growth could have been achieved without incurring heavy debt. Another simply stated, "This is sad," reflecting the emotional weight of the story.
Another reaction read, "Who goes abroad on loan in this time," highlighting concerns around taking substantial education loans amid uncertain job markets.
