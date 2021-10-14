Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man rescues cat from getting crushed under train, wows netizens. Watch
Man rescues cat from getting crushed under train, wows netizens. Watch

This man continued to keep his hand on the back of the cat after rescuing it to ensure it doesn't hurt itself again.
Man rescues cat from getting crushed under the train. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:40 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Good samaritans never cease to win the hearts of netizens. With their generous deeds, they keep the faith of millions going. Several videos showcasing the good deeds of people do the rounds on social media, inspiring and motivating people to lend a helping hand to those in need. One such video was posted on the Instagram page 'goodnews_movement'. The clip was posted about 17 hours ago, and has since then evoked several wonderful reactions from netizens.

The clip involves a New York City MTA worker and a cat. There's a chance you will play the video more than once to appreciate the kindness of the man.

“CAT RESCUE! Last week this New York City MTA worker in jumped onto the subway tracks to rescue this cat. (Video: @hatykayes),” reads the caption of the post.

The video opens to show the MTA worker rescuing a cat from the subway tracks. He puts the cat on the platform with his hand firmly on its back to ensure it doesn't run away and hurt itself.

Take a look at this amazing video:

 

Since being shared, the clip has been viewed over 3,30,000 times. It has also accumulated several comments. “That's awesome he's a good kinded hearted person God bless,” wrote an Instagram user. “He was smart to hold it,” posted another. “Thank you for helping,” commented a third alongside a heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this video?

rescue video
