Man rescues cat stuck in a drain pipe. Watch

After a man heard a kitten crying in a drain pipe, he spared no time to call the animal rescue team. Now, a video showcasing the rescue has gone viral on Instagram.

To rescue the cat, the team had to cut the drain pipe. (Instagram/@mylabthecutest)

“Imagine stuck inside a drain pipe head first for over days. A very old gentleman who genuinely cares for animals heard the distress calls and informed us, we couldn't make out at all at first and then realised the kitten had walked upwards and hid itself inside and got stuck not knowing how to get out! She's now safe, cleaned, fed and indoors for a day after which she will be reunited with her mother who's already spayed!” wrote Jd’s Animal Welfare Zone as they shared a video of the rescue.

The video opens to show a cat stuck in a drain pipe. Once people realise that an animal is stuck there, they quickly cut the pipe and take it out safely.

Watch the video of the animal rescue here:

This post was shared on September 7. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 14 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, “She said: thank God, I’m rescued.”

A second added, “Awesome work, you guys.”

A third expressed, “Thanks for saving her.”

“God bless you and your work,” posted another.

A fifth said, “Thank you for your kindness.”