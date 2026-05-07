Man ‘retires’ from corporate life at 35: ‘Burnout is real for millennials’

The conversation around millennial burnout has been reignited following a viral video of a man documenting his final day in the corporate world. He shared a heartfelt reflection on his 11-year tenure, revealing how he spent three years preparing for this transition.

The man shared that he was leaving the corporate world at the age of 35. (Instagram/@biswajit.yogicreset)

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“Last Working Day of corporate career,” Biswajit Mohanty wrote and shared a video. In the clip, he explained his decision to quit the corporate world.

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“So this is my last day in corporate and I reflect back on the 12 years of schooling, four years of graduation, two years of post-graduation with an education loan, then 11 years of work experience and three months of notice period to today which is like the last day of my corporate career,” Mohanty said in a video.

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{{^usCountry}} He said it was three years ago that he realised he didn't want to remain part of the corporate world. “I asked myself two questions, will I do this job if I had an alternate source of income and what is the impact if this job ID ceased to exist in the real world? What will be the difference? I could not find a direct correlation between what I was doing in this upscale class building versus out in the real world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said it was three years ago that he realised he didn't want to remain part of the corporate world. “I asked myself two questions, will I do this job if I had an alternate source of income and what is the impact if this job ID ceased to exist in the real world? What will be the difference? I could not find a direct correlation between what I was doing in this upscale class building versus out in the real world.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is when he began preparing to leave corporate life. Mohanty explained that the first step was to “unlearn several things”, and then he started teaching students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is when he began preparing to leave corporate life. Mohanty explained that the first step was to “unlearn several things”, and then he started teaching students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He continued, “My final mail, goodbye mail is ready, it's in my draft, I'll be sending it in a couple of hours and I'll be signing off from this corporate world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “My final mail, goodbye mail is ready, it's in my draft, I'll be sending it in a couple of hours and I'll be signing off from this corporate world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about what he realised during this journey, Mohanty added, “I realised a very hard truth that without time and energy the bank balance only gives convenience not joy, does not give you that satisfaction to sleep well at night.”

How did social media react?

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An individual noted, “I agree corporate at 35 hits hard. Difficult to work like robots until you have EMIs on your head. Stay strong, we don’t need that much money to live a peaceful life.” Another shared, “This is one of the cleanest words. It's worth watching this video.”

Also Read: Indian techie who grew up in extreme poverty retires at 34 to travel the world

A third expressed, “Finally, someone has realised that this is not all we should live for. Life has much bigger things to offer than a career in corporate.” A fourth wrote, “Burnout is real for millennials.”

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A few, however, argued that it is not always easy for people to leave the corporate world due to their responsibilities. An individual commented, “Maybe you don’t have responsibilities like kids, EMI, etc. Also, retiring so young is meaningless. It doesn’t give life any purpose. What you call a burnout might be somebody’s life-saving job.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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