Man riding bike saves turtle lying in the middle of the road in Ohio. Watch
trending

Man riding bike saves turtle lying in the middle of the road in Ohio. Watch

The wholesome rescue video will leave you happy.
The man helped the turtle lying in the middle of the busy road.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 05:04 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase the selfless acts of the Good Samaritans. These are the people who often take that extra step to help someone else. The video that showcase such gestures, especially the ones involving animals, often are wonderful to watch. Case in point, this clip of a biker saving a turtle lying in the middle of a busy road.

The video opens to show a man riding a bike on a highway. After a few moments, he suddenly stops and starts going back. He then parks his bike at the side of the road and starts walking towards the turtle lying in the middle of the road. He then, quite carefully and gentle, picks up the animal. Eventually, he crosses the road to release the turtle on a green lawn. He then gets back to his vehicle and drives off. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is how at one moment in the clip, the man even says to the turtle “It’s ok man. It’s ok.”

The incident took place in Ohio’s Dublin in the US.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the wholesome clip fill your heart with a warm feeling?

