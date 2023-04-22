Man runs onto field during baseball match to propose to girlfriend

Proposing to someone you love is an important moment. The Internet is filled with various videos that show people selecting special places or preparing well-planned events to express their love to their partner. Among those, you may have seen videos that show people proposing to their partners while watching games or concerts. This man named Ricardo Juarez did just that and proposed to his girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra, during a baseball match. His proposal, however, is going viral as he didn’t wait for the match to stop and barged into the field to express his love. Though at the moment he got tackled by security, things turned out to be happy for him when later Saavedra said ‘Yes’.

The image shows the man who interrupted a baseball match to propose to his girlfriend.(Screengrab)

“Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the video of the proposal. The clip shows Juarez running into the field and getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. Almost immediately, a few guards are seen tackling him and eventually taking him out of the field.

Saavedra also took to her personal Instagram page to share about the proposal and her response. “A tad bit extreme, but he’s a LEO. What can you expect? And of course I said YES!” she wrote as she shared a video and two images.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 11.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It will certainly be memorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gone wrong? What did he think was gonna happen, this ain’t Hollywood they ain’t gonna all cheer and cry for you,” shared another. “So unnecessary, lol,” commented a third. “I could watch this on loop,” posted a fourth.