Man’s thumkas while dancing to Saare Ladko Ki stun people

Acing the perfect thumkas while grooving to a peppy tune is not an easy task but this man understood the assignment. A video shared on Instagram shows how he perfectly showcased thumkas while dancing to the song Saare Ladko Ki.

The man's thumkas has impressed people. (Instagram/@basantfaizabadi)

The Instagram video opens to show the man in a shirt and a pair of pants standing on a makeshift stage. He then goes on to show his upbeat moves to the song. The video also shows the onlookers cheering for him.

Take a look at this video that shows a man dancing to Saare Ladko Ki:

The video was posted on June 23. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to eight lakh views and counting. Additionally, the clip has garnered more than 2.4 lakh likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a man dancing to a 90’s Hindi song:

“Uncle bahut aacha dance karte ho, aise hii khush raho. Bagwaan aapko humesa khus rakhe. [Uncle, you dance very well and stay happy just like this. May God always keep you happy],” posted an Instagram user. “Nice bhai [Nice brother],” commented another. “Wow, super. Cute dance,” expressed a third. “Wow, kya dance hai. Nice uncleji [Wow. What a dance],” shared a fourth. “Superb. Excellent. Perfect,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

About the song:

Saare Ladko Ki is a song from the 1990 romantic film Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. The film stars Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. The story revolves around a photographer thinking that an engaged woman is in love with him.