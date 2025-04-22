Man saved for 10 years to buy Ferrari. It burnt to ashes one hour after delivery

A Japanese man has been left heartbroken after his brand new Ferrari burnt to a crisp an hour after delivery. According to The Sun, the owner of the Ferrari 458 Spider – a 33-year-old music producer named Honkon – had spent a decade saving up to buy the luxury car. Unfortunately, he got to enjoy it for only a few minutes before its engine caught fire. A Ferrari supercar burnt down in Japan an hour after delivery(X/@GC5R5OGIKgV0yvz)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the owner said his vehicle burnt down an hour after delivery. “I think I'm the only person in Japan experiencing this kind of trouble,” he rued.

The Ferrari 458 Spider costs around 43 million yen in Japan ( ₹2.6 crore approximately).

Here’s what happened

Honkon had been driving the car in Tokyo when he noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle. It is believed that the supercar’s engine caught fire shortly after delivery. There were no reports of a crash leading to the fire.

Noticing the smoke, Honkon stopped the Ferrari and got out. However, he could not save the car, reported Yahoo Japan. It burnt to ashes within 20 minutes on Shuto Expressway, even as other cars driving by slowed down to watch in horror. The incident took place in Tokyo’s Minato area.

Luckily, the owner did not sustain any injuries, although he was left shaken up.

“I was really scared that it would explode,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun. Nobody else was injured in the incident either.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

(Also read: Indian CEO spends ₹46 lakh on license plate, unveils flashy new Lamborghini Urus. Watch)