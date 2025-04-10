Indian CEO spends 46 lakh on license plate, unveils flashy new Lamborghini Urus. Watch

The CEO of an IT company paid nearly ₹46 lakh at an auction in Kerala's Kochi to purchase a unique registration number for his ₹4 crore Lamborghini. Venu Gopalakrishnan, the CEO and founder of Litmus 7 Systems Consulting Private Limited, bought the registration number ‘KL 07 DG 0007’ for a luxury Lamborghini Urus Performante, setting a new record for the most expensive notified fancy vehicle number ever sold in the state. The number, 0007, was bought at an astonishing ₹ 45.99 lakh at the online auction hosted by the Motor Vehicles Department (Instagram/venugopalakrishnan)

The number, 0007, was bought at an astonishing ₹45.99 lakh at the online auction hosted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on April 7.

The CEO shared a video of his new lime green Lamborghini Urus on Instagram, calling it the first vehicle of the model in Kerala.

Take a look at the video here:

"The wait is over! Meet the newest addition to our family - Lamborghini Urus Performante, Kerala's first, and it's making headlines for its record-breaking number, 'KL 07 DG 0007', the most expensive fancy vehicle number in Kerala," he wrote.

A quick look at the CEO's Instagram profile shows his love for supercars and bikes. His recent posts show him driving a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and BMW M1000 XR bike.

Battle for ‘0007’

The auction of the '0007' vehicle number began with ₹25,000 bids placed by five individuals to secure the number. An intense battle ensued over the unique registration number, leaving two bidders in the race in the end.

The final bid was placed by the CEO at ₹45.99 lakh, surpassing an earlier bid of ₹44.84 lakh. Another unique number, KL-07 DG 0001, was also sold through a similar auction, fetching ₹25.52 lakh. The government has established six categories of fancy numbers with base prices ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹1 lakh. Among the most sought-after numbers is "1", which has a base price of ₹1 lakh.

