Man saves squirrel during hurricane Ian, netizens call him a hero. Watch

As Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast, many people were forced to evacuate their homes, and various cars, properties, roads, and people's surroundings were also destroyed. As many tried to save themselves from the disaster, some individuals came forward to help the animals too. Among these individuals, a person was seen saving a squirrel after the hurricane ended. In a video uploaded by Instagram user @caris.captures, you can see a man walking into a puddle and trying to get hold of the squirrel. Then the squirrel jumps over him and crawls inside his jacket. He takes it back to his home and feeds the squirrel some snacks. The family even named the animal 'scrambles' and helped him return back to nature.

Take a look at the full video here:

After sending the squirrel back to nature, the man visits him every day to make sure that his animal friend is doing fine.

Since this video was shared, it has been doing rounds on several Instagram pages. Many people have reacted to it and have said that the man's gesture was really sweet. One user in the comments wrote, "Thank you! Your husband has such a kind heart. Such a beautiful happy ending. God bless." Another person said, "Please thank your husband for the world. He is an incredibly kind man. Best feel-good story I've seen in a long time, and it brought a huge smile to my face. We need more people like you and your husband in the world." A third person added, "Awwww yayyy, this makes me so happy! Thank you for doing what you do!" "He is a hero!" added a fourth.

