Man says Indian parents with high net worth are making Gen Z kids 'unemployable', sparks debate

A social media post claiming that wealthy Indian parents are inadvertently making their Gen Z children "unemployable" by providing them with passive income and a highly comfortable lifestyle has sparked a debate online.

The man criticised parents for prioritising their children’s comfort over independence. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In an X post, user Prem Soni argued that high-net-worth (HNI) parents who spend years building wealth to secure their children's future may end up taking away their motivation to work and build independent lives.

"HNI Indian parents are actively destroying their GenZ kids with their passive income. They thought they were securing their family's future. In reality, they just planted a generation of completely unemployable lethargic kids," Soni wrote.

He said that many 25-year-old Gen Z youngsters in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities are caught in what he described as an "ultimate wealth dilemma". According to him, some refuse to take blue-collar or entry-level sales jobs because of concerns about family reputation, while others consider ₹30,000 corporate roles inadequate to sustain their existing lifestyle of cafes, fuel and weekend trips.

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{{^usCountry}} He also claimed that some youngsters are unwilling to take over their family's traditional businesses because they consider them "boring" or not suited to their preferred lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also claimed that some youngsters are unwilling to take over their family's traditional businesses because they consider them "boring" or not suited to their preferred lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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"So what do they actually do? Absolutely nothing," Soni wrote.

"They wake up at 11 AM. They live off the passive rental yield their parents built. Maybe they stroll into their dad's office for 4 hours a day to sit in an AC cabin to play Director-director and leave," he added.

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Soni further criticised parents for prioritising their children's comfort over independence.

"The parents are 100% to blame. Their obsession with providing a comfortable life and feeding their kids passive income has completely killed the family's active ambition. The father is still grinding 10 hours a day at 55, while the 25 year old son is treating life like an all inclusive resort," he wrote.

He added that someone whose "father is funding your comfort zone" could become "a massive liability on a monthly allowance".

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Soni also contrasted the Indian approach with parenting in the US, arguing that Indian parents are often reluctant to let their children move away from home and struggle independently.

"Indian parents actively refuse to let their kids move out of the city to struggle. Their entire logic is why leave when your father is already earning enough here? In the US, kids are pushed out to build their own survival skills. In India, We are suffocating our kids with comfort," he wrote.

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How did social media react?

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The post triggered mixed reactions, with some users agreeing that excessive pampering can discourage ambition, while others argued that wealthy parents have every right to let their children enjoy the financial security they created.

One user wrote, "Many parents are providing homes and comforts akin to well furnished service apartments, with car, laundry and money to spend. They worked, earned and the desire to provide children with everything on demand is the reason we are where we are."

"Generation wealth is must needed.. kids should not do anything.. rental income should come . Life is to enjoy not to work and kill end of the day living happily is important," commented another.

"What is wrong if parents have 500 cr plus why do you want your kid to get into corporate politics or business where you have to lick bureucrats and bmc officers why not enjoy life and do creative work or grow your hobby as earning us taken care of," wrote a third user.

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However, several users agreed with Soni's argument that financial comfort can sometimes come at the cost of ambition.

One user wrote, "Bull's eye!! So well written Prem ji.. such bunch of youth who don't have to lift a finger to earn their livelihood are a easy target for those who want to captivate their minds!!"

"Pampering is actually destroying today's generation. Parents should make them learn the value of everything(including money), this will help them tackle future challenges," commented another.

"Comfort kills drive/innovation It's a disaster brewing. These kids will be unhappy for long, coz deep down humans need success for happiness and money can buy comfort, not fulfillment," wrote one user.