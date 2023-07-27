Man says pomegranate he ordered online tastes like ‘nail polish’, company clarifies

Many people find online grocery shopping convenient. Some of us even order peeled or diced fruits and vegetables. This is exactly what YouTuber Samdish Bhatia did. He ordered some peeled pomegranate to munch on, but his experience turned sour when he tasted them. Upon putting a spoonful in his mouth, he quickly spat it out. Bhatia shared what happened in a post on Instagram and claimed the fruit tasted like ‘nail polish’.

Samdish Bhatia shared this picture of a box of pomegranate he ordered online and claimed it tasted like ‘nail polish’.(Instagram/@samdishbhatia)

Bhatia shared a picture of the box of pomegranate that he had ordered from Swiggy Instamart. Alongside, he wrote, “Ordered this packet of pomegranate (anaar) today from Swiggy Instamart. I don’t say it lightly. As soon as I took a spoonful and put it in my mouth, I could smell and taste something familiar. It was... wait for it... N..a..il polish. Yes, God Swear. No crosses.” In the next few lines, he shared that despite spitting it out, it burnt his tongue and stung for two days straight.

Take a look at the post shared by Samdish Bhatia below:

The post was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since raked up more than 5,400 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post about the pomegranate that tasted like ‘nail polish’:

An Instagram user wrote, “It’s because yeast breaking down sugars from the fruit. It smells like nail paint probably because it wasn’t freshly seeded.” Another added, “That kind of s* happens with online deliveries. Preservatives, adulterated fruits, packaged food which sit for a long time. This is everywhere. Purchase as fresh as you can.” “If preserved food in a container tastes like nail polish, it means it is spoiled/expired! Throw it,” joined a third.

A fourth commented, “Yes you are right, I had a similar experience when I ordered anaar from Blinkit. I thought it’s spoilt.” “I had papaya ordered from the same vendor (Urban Harvest) for some reason I didn’t consume it and it’s still in the fridge, now I am just curious to investigate if they did the same with the papayas,” shared a fifth. A sixth tagged Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart and wrote, “As a regular user of Instamart, ordering my groceries and what not, this is very concerning!”

After the post gained traction online, Urban Harvest - the brand he ordered the pomegranate from - clarified that their product contained ‘authentic pomegranate arils only.’ While speaking to Hindustan Times, the company’s spokesperson said, “With regard to the specific complaint, we would like to clarify that our pomegranate called by Samdish with fragrant nail polish is actually containing authentic pomegranate arils only. We don’t tamper with the truly pleasurable and natural scent in all our products including pomegranate. And take great care to maintain its quality.”

The spokesperson further shared that they have made several attempts to contact Bhatia to address the concern but to no avail. “We have made several attempts to reach out to customer Mr. Samsheed Bhatia, directly address their concerns and find solutions. Unfortunately, we have not received any response from them since the complaint was posted,” they told HT.

