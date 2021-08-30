Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man separates snake and gecko engaged in a fight with bare hands. Watch
Man separates snake and gecko engaged in a fight with bare hands. Watch

The incident involving the snake and the gecko took place in Thailand.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:50 PM IST
The image shows the snake and the gecko tangled together.(Jukin Media)

The Internet is filled with videos that are fascinating to watch but also may leave you a little scared. This video involving a snake, a gecko, and a man is one such clip. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued and you may end up watching the clip more than once.

The incident took place in Thailand back in 2017. However, the video, every now and then, makes its appearance on various social media platforms.

The clip opens to show a gecko sitting on a pole biting a snake that is coiled around it. The scene continues for a few seconds before a man intervenes. Initially, he gently tries to remove the snake from the gecko’s mouth but fails. Eventually, he yanks away the snake and throws it on the ground. The video ends with the gecko climbing the pool and the snake slithering away, after being separated. What is extremely fascinating to watch in the video is that he does all these with his bare hands.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the clip?

thailand
