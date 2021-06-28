Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The e-mails from the professor sparked hilarious replies from tweeple.(Twitter/@SaeedDiCaprio)

Sometimes, some typos made during a serious virtual conversation can result in a few giggles. But this conversation between a student and his professor is bound to ensure more. Shared by Twitter user @SaeedDiCaprio, the post shows two e-mails from his professor that has now left tweeple in splits.

“My professor scared me for a second,” reads the caption. The post includes two screenshots of the e-mails sent by the professor. One reads, “You have attachment issues. Please fix it”, followed by a prompt correction that says, “Sorry for the confusion. I meant the file attachment”.

Take a look at the tweet:

Did the tweet speak to you on a personal level? Be assured that you’re not alone. Shared on June 26, the post has amassed over 1.1 million likes and several reactions. People flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons and expressed how the typo was too funny and very relatable.

The original poster also went ahead to give a subtle and funny reply to the professor’s e-mail that left netizens giggling.

Here’s how others reacted:

“The fact that he corrected himself is too funny,” wrote a Twitter user. “I would have responded with, ‘yes sir I am aware but what does that have to do with this assignment’,” joked another.

What do you think of this post?

