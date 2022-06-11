Man shares how he made it to his dream college 25 years ago. It's inspiring

Many students have their hearts set on attending a particular university, and the joy doubles if they make it through. Just like this man who made it to his dream college 25 years ago after facing several hurdles that came his way.

Samrat Mukhopadhyay, a professor now, recalled his story of appearing in his dream interview and qualifying with flying colours. He took to Twitter to narrate the moving story.

"25 years ago: June 1997. I was selected for the highly competitive & coveted integrated PhD (MS + PhD) program at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. My life changed forever. Whatever little I have done, I owe it to IISc. I narrate a fascinating story," Samrat Mukhopadhyay tweeted. He added that he was sure to get admission in M.Sc. at Jadavpur University, but he dreamt of pursuing Ph.D. at IISc.

In a series of tweets, he continued his story.

I reserved my seats on the trains quite early. There was no direct train from Howrah (main station near Kolkata) to Bangalore – Howrah to Madras (now Chennai) by Coromandel Express and then Madras-Bangalore Mail (total travel time including a stopover in Madras ~ 36 hours) (4/n). — Samrat Mukhopadhyay (@SamratLabMohali) June 7, 2022

While Mukhopadhyay was hopeful of receiving his interview call letter, he didn't until June 16 - the day interviews started.

A screenshot of the Twitter thread posted by Samrat Mukhopadhyay.(Twitter/@SamratLabMohali)

He also shared how he packed his things, reached the railway station on time and managed to get a seat despite a cancelled reservation.

He further shared the hurdles he faced and how he managed to locate and board Guwahati-Bangalore express despite stormy weather. Mukhopadhyay continued that the train was running late, and he was worried if he could make it to the interview on time.

A photo of Samrat Mukhopadhyay's Twitter thread. (Twitter/@SamratLabMohali)

He shared that he reached Bangalore 30 minutes before his appointment and managed to make it to the interview waiting room at 9 am.

I entered the IISc campus (gorgeous campus but no time to enjoy). I had to sprint with my backpack and suitcase to reach the Organic Chemistry building and entered the interview waiting room at ~ 9 AM. Immediately, my name was called and I rushed into the committee room (19/n). — Samrat Mukhopadhyay (@SamratLabMohali) June 7, 2022

"There were several professors (~ 15) on the interview panel and they must have been a little surprised to see my backpack and I was short of breath. My interview went for ~ 40 min and I did very well. It couldn't have been better," he continued.

In a series of tweets, an elated Mukhopadhyay shared how his performance impressed the panel members and how he eventually made it to his dream college.

Samrat Mukhopadhyay's inspiring Twitter thread on how he made it to his dream college. (Twitter/@SamratLabMohali)

His primary tweet has received over 3,000 likes and more than 320 retweets. The story has prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Wow... I need to hear more thrill-filled stories like this! Seriously, I was at the edge of my seat!" commented an individual. "Hats off, what a lovely backstory of your acceptance into this hallowed institution," posted another. "This was thrilling and inspirational. Thank you for sharing it with us," expressed a third.

What do you think about this story?

