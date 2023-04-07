Man shares incredible survival story of mom dog and her puppies

An incredible survival story of a mom dog and her puppies was recently posted online. Since being shared, the Twitter thread has left people emotional. Twitter user Niall Harbison, who is on a mission to save dogs, shared the post about how a stray dog brought her puppies to him to save their lives. He also tweeted how the dogs are doing at present.

The images shows the dogs a few months ago and the pooches at present.(Twitter/@NiallHarbison)

“You’ll often see me share these dogs. Beyoncé and her 6 puppies as well as 6 other dogs in a big pack of 12. People often comment how healthy they are and that they don’t look like street dogs. It hasn’t always been like that,” he wrote. In the next tweet on the thread, he shared about the time when he found the puppies. “This was last July when I first found the puppies. After hiding them for 3 months in the jungle the mum Beyoncé brought them out to me. They were infested with ticks and all starving,” he added. He also tweeted videos along with his posts.

He further explained how the mom kept the puppies alive. Also, what he did after rescuing the little ones.

In the next few tweets, he added how the dogs are doing now. And, their progress may leave you smiling:

The main tweet was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 7.7 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet has gathered close to 8,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I was just thinking that… they all look so healthy thanks to your good care my friend,” posted a Twitter user. “Oh mate you are amazing… what beautiful dogs they all are and how fab that you have taken them on to give them a great start and still looking out for them,” commented another. “It's incredible to read posts like this every morning. Keep up the good work, sir,” expressed a third. “I’m in tears watching this, you are such a good person for helping these beautiful animals,” shared a fourth. “Beyoncé, what a strong girl she was for her babies. The strength of a mama dog. Thank God she brought them to you though!” wrote a fifth.

